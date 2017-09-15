Thala Ajith’s Vivegam sets world record, becomes the most liked teaser on YouTube

The teaser of Ajith’s Vivegam has become the most liked teaser on YouTube. The teaser of Ajith’s Vivegam has become the most liked teaser on YouTube.

Ajith’s Vivegam might have received mixed reviews but that hasn’t stopped the film from breaking records. In a latest addition to the list, the film’s teaser has become the most liked teaser across the world on YouTube. Vivegam’s teaser has garnered 575,000 likes on YouTube surpassing Star Wars – The Last Jedi’s record of 573,000 likes. However, the latter still leads with 39,550,473 views while Vivegam has 20,525,496 views. Vivegam becomes the first Tamil film to set this record, making Ajith the first actor to achieve this feat. The teaser was uploaded online by the makers on May 10.

The film has been directed by Siva and was bankrolled by Sathyajothi films. After Veeram and Vedhalam, Vivegam is the third film from the Ajith-Siva combination. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan with music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Vivegam also marked the Kollywood debut of Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan. The film had a massive opening earning Rs 25.83 crore in the first day, which happens to be the second highest for any Tamil film, after Rajinikanth’s Kabali. The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark after its first weekend.

Check out the teaser here



Vivegam released on August 24 amid high expectations and fan frenzy and continues to run in theaters. Ajith’s biggest release yet, no other movie had released during the Vinayaga Chaturthi holiday weekend, fearing a clash with Vivegam. Tickets for the movie had sold out within minutes and special screenings had to be held to accommodate the growing demand.

