Thala Ajith is battle ready in new Vivegam posters, film reaches the Censor table

Ajith’s Vivegam posters Ajith’s Vivegam posters

The makers of Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam have released a series of new posters adding to the fan frenzy around the film. All new posters promise an action extravaganza from Ajith, who has gone an extra mile to look the part in the film.

Vivegam is said to be director Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Kollywood. The filmmakers have approached the CBFC board for the certification process and the film is likely to be censored on Monday. The industry buzz is that the filmmakers will be releasing the trailer of the film soon after it has completed the censor formalities.

The first teaser of Vivegam was released in May to a massive response. The 57-second promo video has amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube in less than 12 hours beating the record of Rajinikanth’s Kabali and setting a new benchmark for the Tamil films in the course.

Recently, it also became the most liked Indian film teaser on YouTube. The teaser had garnered more than 506,000 likes on YouTube from over 18 million views overtaking the record of Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

Vivegam has been slated for worldwide release on August 10.

The majority of the shooting took place in European location and it is the most expensive film to be made in the career of Ajith. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing a character with shades of grey.

Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan will also be making her debut in Tamil. And Kajal Aggarwal plays the love interest of Ajith.

The filmmakers have already released three songs from the music album, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd