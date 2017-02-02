Thala 57: Ajith flaunts his chiseled physique in Vivegam first look, see pic

Thala 57 first look: Ajith film titled Vivegam Thala 57 first look: Ajith film titled Vivegam

The much-awaited first look poster of Thala Ajith’s upcoming movie was unveiled along with the title on Thursday by director Siva. The film, which was popularly known as Thala 57, has been titled Vivegam.

The poster features Ajith showing his fearsome side and his sculpted physique. For the record, Ajith was never bothered by his paunch and the actor’s fans never expected him to be in shape either. While his peers in the industry were setting high standards for looking macho, Ajith thwarted that perception by presenting himself on the big screen without altering his physical appearance. Also, fans and media don’t usually body shame actors down south as we see in other film industries. Ajith showed his fans that heroes come in different shapes and sizes.

However, he had to shed weight to look the part for this film, in which he plays an international spy. “And here’s the English version #Vivegam ! Ajith anna’s phenomenal transformation! So inspiring! #Thala57FirstLook,” Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted. He is playing the antagonist in the film, which also marks his debut in Tamil film industry.

Ajith’s new avatar will add to the fan frenzy around the film, which is touted to be Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-esuqe film in Tamil. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander had also said the film is being made at par with international standards.

“After Vedalam, the expectation of the audience from our team is really high. And we are trying to live up to it. Thala 57 is a different premise, It will be stylish like a James Bond film. So obviously the music will also be new and different,” he said, adding that the composition is going on in full-swing,” he had said while talking about his experience of working with Ajith for the second time.

Vivegam boasts an all-star cast including, Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan among others. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and expected to release in April this year.

