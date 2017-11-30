Thaana Serndha Koottam teaser: This Suriya film looks like a perfect festive release

Thaana Serndha Kootam: Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for this film. Thaana Serndha Kootam: Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for this film.

When Suriya takes over the screen, you can’t help but be charmed by his acting capabilities and his eyes too. The makers of Thaana Serndha Koottam have released the teaser of the film and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the one minute and fourteen seconds video perfectly captures the star’s aura.

Suriya’s body language and dialogues bowl you over instantly and supporting his persona is the entire colourful background, which does not fail to give us a perfect festive feel. Apart from how the trailer has been treated, the music gives you a mass feel but with a tinge of freshness which has been brought in by Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for this perfect entertainer.

So far, two numbers from Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Kootam titled “Sodukku” and “Naana Thana” have gone viral and for the right reasons. In fact, “Sodukku” became a hit number leaving celebs and the audiences snapping their fingers just like how Mohanlal’s “Jimmiki Kamal” had gone viral a few weeks back.

Check out the teaser:

Thaana Serndha Koottam is Suriya’s first venture with director Vignesh Sivan of Naanum Rowdy Thaan fame. Notably, TSK will be Suriya’s 35th movie. The film has a solid star cast comprising of Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah and Ramya Krishnan among others. It also marks the return of veteran comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long hiatus.

The makers have announced that the movie will hit the screens in January 2018 during Pongal holidays. After Thaana Serndha Kootam, Suriya has two projects in the pipeline.

