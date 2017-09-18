Thaana Serndha Koottam: Suriya film gets a release date

Thaana Serndha Koottam will see Keerthy Suresh paired against Suriya for the first time. Thaana Serndha Koottam will see Keerthy Suresh paired against Suriya for the first time.

Looks like Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam, one of the most awaited movies will have a 2018 festival release. The makers have announced that the movie will hit the screens on January 2018, during Pongal holidays. In a tweet, the producers have also revealed the release schedule for the film. A second single from the album will be released this month whereas a teaser from the movie will be unveiled in November. The full album and trailer is expected to be launched in December with the movie itself hitting the screens in January 2018. The announcement was timed to coincide with director Vignesh Sivan’s birthday.

Thaana Serndha Koottam is Suriya’s first venture with director Vignesh Sivan of Naanum Rowdy Thaan fame. Notably, TSK will be Suriya’s 35th movie. The film has a solid star cast comprising of Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah, Ramya Krishnan among others. It also marks the return of veteran comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long hiatus. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. A single from the album “Naana Thaana” has already been released to rave response.

Check out the song here

After Thaana Serndha Kootam, Suriya has two projects in the pipeline. Suriya 36 is likely to be with ace director Selvaraghavan which will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior pictures’ S.R Prakashbabu and S.R Prabhu. However, the Kollywood A-lister is also allegedly in talks with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara for a movie which is likely to be produced by his home company 2D Entertainment. It is unclear which movie will first go on the floors.

