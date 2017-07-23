Thaana Serndha Koottam first look: Suriya looks as charming as ever, see photo

Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam first look is out Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam first look is out

Finally, director Vignesh Shivan unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Thaana Serndha Koottam on Saturday to mark the birthday celebration of the lead actor of the film, Suriya.

There is nothing striking about the first look poster, except for Suriya’s charming smile. It is a very simple poster, featuring Suriya standing amid a crowd. However, Vignesh has promised that he will unveil another look from the film, which is said to be his personal favourite on Sunday. We can hope that the second look poster might surprise fans.

Thaana Serndha Koottam is Vignesh’s maiden project with Suriya. Billed as an action-comedy entertainer, this film is one of the highly-awaited Tamil films of this year. Vignesh became one of the most bankable directors in Kollywood after his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a dark comedy, which went on to become a blockbuster.

The film is fast nearing completion as Suriya resumed shooting in Chennai last month for the film immediately following his summer vacation with his family in Europe. The filmmakers went to Mysore to complete the final schedule of the shooting.

Recently, composer Anirudh Ravichander had released a teaser announcing the first single from the film will be released soon. The film has a solid star cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah, Ramya Krishnan among others. And it also marks the comeback of legendary comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long gap.

Thaana Serndha Koottam, which is bankrolled by Studio Green and 2 D Entertainment, is expected to hit the screens later this year.

After completing this film, Suriya is expected to join the sets of director Selvaraghavan’s next film. The untitled flick will be produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

