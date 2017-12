A still from the song A still from the song

Have you listened to the ‘Peela’ song yet? If not, go do it. The song is incredibly infectious and fun, in the purest sense of the term. Anirudh Ravichander is truly on a roll. After a delightful “Sodakku”, he kills the fun vibe with “Peela”. For the uninitiated, “Peela” means lie in Tamil. Ironically, the song which opens saying “Peela vidatha” has several lines that are known exaggerations. Take “Antha nilavayeraku Alva surukki naan thaaren (Ill shrink the moon and give it to you)”. And when the chorus breaks into “Peela Peela”, it is impossible to not smile. Vignesh Shivn has always produced simple but relatable lines, “Peela” is no exception.

Also Anirudh’s fondness for flute is seen here as well. It lends a beautiful touch to the song. Also, looking at the video teaser, the film has been filmed completely in retro mode. The song is sure transport us back to the disco, retro times replete hip twists and shakes. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz, Jassie Gift and Mali. Listen to the song, and it will be a sure number on New Year party playlist.

Listen to the song here:

Thaana Serndha Kootam features Suriya and Keerthy Suresh. It also has a strong supporting cast with Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji and veteran comedian Senthil. Helmed by Vignesh Shivn, Thaana Serndha Kootam is Suriya’s 35th film. The film is expected to hit the big screens for Pongal 2018. After Thaana Serndha Kootam, Suriya will start working on his film with Selvaraghavan which has Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

