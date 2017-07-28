Thaana Serndha Kootam song Naana Thaana: This song featuring Suriya is a trademark Anirudh Ravichander track

A still from the upcoming Suriya film, Thaana Serndha Kootam. A still from the upcoming Suriya film, Thaana Serndha Kootam.

The first single track “Naana Thaana Veena Pona” from Actor Suriya’s upcoming movie Thaana Serndha Kootam (TSK), composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, was launched on Thursday.

The song, a fun romantic number, has been sung by Anirudh himself with lyrics penned by the film’s director Vignesh Shivan. With some interesting orchestration and minimal folk influence, the song bears the mark of Anirudh’s admirable production. The composer seems to know what works for his audience well. The young man is popular for his catchy tunes and Naana Thaana is no exception.

Adding to the liveliness of the song is Vignesh Shivan’s lyrics. The director has earlier written on multiple occasions for Anirudh (Naanum Rowdy Dhan, Maari, Remo).The light-hearted number is right up the director’s ally whose lines are known to be conversational — remember “Thangamey”, “Senjitaley” and “Adhaaru Adhaaru”?

The crew recently released two posters of the movie amid much fanfare on Suriya’s birthday which falls on July 23. The much awaited film, touted to be an entertainer, is Shivan’s first collaboration with Suriya. The project is in its final stages of shooting and is expected to release later this year.

TSK also has a solid cast comprising Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah and Ramya Krishnan. The movie also marks the comeback of veteran comedian Senthil.

After TSK, Suriya’s next film will be with director Selvaraghavan. The project which has not been titled yet, will be bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

