Taramani teaser: A candid take on new-age urban romance, watch video

The second teaser of Taramani was released on Friday by Simbu on his Twitter page. While the first teaser showed the lead couple dealing with several issues in the relationship, in the second teaser the couple seems to be going through a serious rift.

Taramani is a new-age romantic drama. The film is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram. The film centres on a couple working in the IT industry and explores the challenges that are faced by people in a relationship in an urban setup.

The film has Andrea Jeremiah and debutant Vasanth Ravi in the lead roles. Going by the teaser, Vasanth plays the role of an insecure boyfriend of Andrea, who maintains a hack’s eye on her every move. While Andrea’s character is ambitious and progressive, who has a good grasp of herself and her surroundings.

Earlier, Ram has said Andrea’s character in Taramani would be the role of a lifetime, saying that he thought she was one of the most underutilised actors in the industry. “I have envisioned Taramani as a full-fledged urban love story in the post-globalised world with issues like conflict, sex, lust and money being in focus. The film will talk about the concept of eternal love between a male and female,” he was quoted by saying Behindwood.

Ram is a critically acclaimed director of Kollywood. After assisting directors like Rajkumar Santoshi and Balu Mahendra, he made his debut in 2007 with Kattradhu Thamizh. And his second film came out in 2013, Thanga Meengal, in which he had also played the lead role. The film won three National Awards, including best Tamil film.

Actor Anjali has also played a cameo in Taramani and her character has been revealed in the second teaser.

Watch Taramani teaser here:

Taramani producer J Sathish Kumar said that on Friday the audio of the film will be launched by superstar Rajinikanth. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film, while late lyricist Na Muthukumar had penned all the songs.

