Taramani box office collection: Director Ram’s gritty tale earns Rs 2.45 cr in first 2 days

Taramani stars Andrea Jeremiah and debutant Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. It also has Anjali in a guest appearance. Directed by National Award-winning director Ram, the movie is produced by JSK Film Corporation, and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Updated: August 13, 2017 7:41 pm
Taramani, director Ram’s gritty tale about modern love, has earned around Rs 2.45 crore within the first two days, said the producer of the movie J Sathish Kumar on Sunday. “The film has grossed Rs 75 lakh on Day 1 and around Rs 1 crore 70 lakh on Day 2. We are expecting the movie to fare even better in the forthcoming days,” he added.

Ram’s intense, no-holds-barred approach to the intricacies of contemporary romance as well as his witty voice-overs have been well-appreciated, leading to several positive reviews, which in turn has caused the the film to bag more shows.

Taramani, which released on August 11, had created quite a buzz much before with its cheeky posters and teasers that talked about movie’s run in with the censor board. The board had been ready to certify the movie U/A with 14 cuts, including a scene that had the heroine drinking alcohol neat.

 

In an recent interview with indianexpress.com, the director had said, “The censor board officer was very democratic. He suggested that I take an A and release the movie as it is. Obviously, he has to follow the rules. In fact, even after the A certificate, there were 12 minor cuts. I had to remove the word ‘f**k’. To be frank, the word will be felt louder if we censor it”.

