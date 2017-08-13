Taramani box office collection: Director Ram’s gritty tale earns Rs 2.45 cr in first 2 days

Related News Taramani actor Andrea Jeremiah: It was a very emotionally draining film for me

Taramani, director Ram’s gritty tale about modern love, has earned around Rs 2.45 crore within the first two days, said the producer of the movie J Sathish Kumar on Sunday. “The film has grossed Rs 75 lakh on Day 1 and around Rs 1 crore 70 lakh on Day 2. We are expecting the movie to fare even better in the forthcoming days,” he added.

Ram’s intense, no-holds-barred approach to the intricacies of contemporary romance as well as his witty voice-overs have been well-appreciated, leading to several positive reviews, which in turn has caused the the film to bag more shows.

The movie stars Andrea Jeremiah and debutant Vasanth Ravi in lead roles, with a cameo from Anjali. Music for the movie has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Taramani, which released on August 11, had created quite a buzz much before with its cheeky posters and teasers that talked about movie’s run in with the censor board. The board had been ready to certify the movie U/A with 14 cuts, including a scene that had the heroine drinking alcohol neat.