Taramani actor Andrea Jeremiah: It was a very emotionally draining film for me

Andrea Jeremiah plays the role of Althea in director Ram’s Taramani said recently that her character in the film is bolder than she thought. “Initially Ram sir met me a few times, and Taramani just fell into place. At the time, it didn’t occur to me I was playing a ‘bold’ character. Going by the audience reaction, I’d have to say my character in the film seems bolder than I thought,” she said.

Andrea said that Ram’s engagement with actors during discussions gave them a lot of space for interpretation. “I love his approach to filmmaking. He keeps things as raw and real as possible. Ram sir is a director who engages his actors rather than give instructions. So there is a lot of give and take on set.”

Also talking about her equation with Ram, Andrea said that the director gave her room to improvise. “Taramani was a very emotionally draining film for me. Ram sir let me bring my own energy and body language to the role. I enjoy working with people who respect me as an artist and respect my time, and Ram sir did both,” she said.

Andrea also revealed that the she liked Taramani’s script as it portrayed the role reversal in a relationship. “I personally think the male and female roles have changed dramatically in the past few decades. Men are no longer the breadwinners. Financial independence for a woman is a huge thing,” she said.

She further added, “I think men are still figuring out their new roles in our lives. I guess the male ego has taken a beating because of it”.

The film opened to positive reviews on Friday.

