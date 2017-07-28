Taramani’s 3rd teaser is out and it is kickass! Watch it here

A still from Taramani 3 teaser. A still from Taramani 3 teaser.

National award-winning Director Ram’s Taramani has been in the news recently for its quirky posters that narrate the movie’s experience on the Censor table. Well now, the director has upped the ante with a new rebellious teaser, which takes a direct dig at the Censor Board. In an open taunt, the makers of Taramani have the muted the dialogues approved by the Censor in the teaser and unmuted the dialogues that were asked to be muted. The effect is remarkable.

In the minute and a half long teaser, the leading lady Andrea Jeramiah is seen having an altercation with a gang of men. After a heated exchange in which it looks like she is being mocked, Andrea walks to the group of men and thrashes them with her footwear. While most of the dialogue is muted, we get to hear Andrea screaming in rage at the men using cuss words in the process.

The teaser ends with Andrea riding over her shoe with an ‘A’ on the side. The film is slated to release on August 11 after almost three years in the making. It also stars Vasanth Ravi and Anjali. The film is bankrolled by JSK Corporation and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Ram is collaborating with Yuvan for the third time after Thangameenkal and Kattradhu Tamil.

Taramani is touted to be a contemporary take on love and explores the dynamics of a modern relationship. Directed by Ram, Taramani stars Andrea Jeremiah and Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. The Tamil movie has been generating buzz for its bold posters and teasers.

