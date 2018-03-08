Tamizh Padam 2.0 song Evada Unna Petha: We finally get the soup song for women

Tamizh Padam 2.0 song Evada Unna Petha: The song is a hilarious spoof of the several soup songs that bash women. Tamizh Padam 2.0 song Evada Unna Petha: The song is a hilarious spoof of the several soup songs that bash women.

Kollywood’s first spoof film Tamizh Padam was a laugh riot creating huge expectations from its sequel. The team is now working in full swing on the sequel which is also helmed by CS Amudhan with Shiva as the lead star. To mark women’s day, the makers have released ‘most romantic single’ on Tuesday and it is a hilarious spoof of the several soup songs that bash women.

Titled Evada Unna Petha (after Simbu’s viral song Evan di unna pethan), the song borrows the basic format from another famous soup song “Kaadhal En Kaadhal” from Dhanush’s Mayakkam Enna. The song goes on to talk about the several blanket accusations these songs place on women. It also takes digs at Dhanush-Anirudh’s “Why This Kolaveri Di” and Simbu’s Beep song. The first installment also had a spoof romantic song which was a coinage of all the meaningless words used in Tamil film music.

Helmed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2.0 is expected to hit the screens in May this year. The film is being produced by Y Not studios and also stars Satish, Disha Pandey and Ishwarya Menon. CS Amudhan, who is known for his funny one-liners, has set the bars quite high for this one. The first look had Shiva parody the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Panneerselvam meditated at the memorial of J Jayalalithaa and claimed that her soul spoke to him before he started his rebellion against Sasikala. The funny poster went viral making everyone laugh out loud. If that wasn’t enough the poster also declared the popular torrent website Tamil Rockers as their ‘Official Piracy Partner’.

