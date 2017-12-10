Tamizh Padam 2.0: Actor Shiva parodies TN deputy CM in new poster

Tamizh Padam 2.0 new poster is out Tamizh Padam 2.0 new poster is out

The filmmakers of upcoming Tamizh Padam has promised a laughter riot with the latest poster, which was released on the occasion of actor Shiva’s birthday on Sunday. The new poster shows the 35-year-old actor meditating at a memorial amid the chaos as the photographers try to click his pictures in the backdrop. Well, at first, you may not get the joke. But, pay a little attention to the detail and you will find yourself laughing at the poster.

The poster looks inspired by deputy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, reminding us the time he meditated at the Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach the day the AIADMK party broke into two factions due to the power struggle between its members.

The passing of Jayalalithaa has left a huge void in the state politics, with two factions of the AIADMK party fighting tooth and nail to claim the legacy of the late chief minister. The niece of Jayalalithaa, J Deepa, has also jumped into the political fray. Even superstars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are expected to take the plunge amid the power vacuum in the state.

The current affairs in Tamil Nadu politics should provide just enough material for director CS Amudhan to make the sequel to his 2010 spoof film Tamizh Padam. The shooting of Tamizh Padam 2.0 begins from Monday.

Keeping in line with the theme of the movie, the filmmakers on Saturday announced Tamizh Padam 2.0 will be available on the piracy website Tamil Rockers a day after its theatrical release, which is on May 26, 2018. The producers even called Tamil Rockers as their “Official Piracy Partner”.

Aishwarya Menon plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Disha Pandey, Sathish, Santhana Bharathi, Manobala, R.Sundarrajan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Chethan among others. Composer Kannan will be scoring the music for the film, which will be bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

