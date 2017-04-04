Tamil TV actor’s husband kills self, blames father-in-law. Wife has a different story to tell

Nandhini’s husband Karthik has committed suicide. Nandhini’s husband Karthik has committed suicide.

In a shocking incident, popular Tamil TV actress Nandhini’s husband, Karthik, committed suicide on Monday at a lodge in Chennai’s Virugambakkam. However, the incident only came to light on Tuesday morning when a staff member of the lodge checked on him as he did not come out of his room for a long time.

According to reports, the person peeped into Karthik’s room to find him lying unconscious. He had reportedly consumed poison. While initially reports said that Karthik blamed his father-in-law in his suicide note, Nandhini has opened up about her troubled marriage, which she dubbed a big lie.

Talking to Tamil news publications, Nandhini has alleged that her husband took money from many people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. She came to know about her husband’s shady dealings when people who were duped by him started creating problems for her, asking for their money.

“When I confronted him about it, he threatened to commit suicide. And that is the reason my parents decided to take me to their home with them,” Nandhini said according to Vikatan. She regretted that all these unpleasant details of her life are now coming out due to Karthik’s suicide.

“Nobody, including my parents, knew about an incident so far. He had an affair with some other girl, who committed suicide. And the police had arrested him. But, I didn’t tell anyone. I told others that he had gone to Dubai. All the secrets that I had buried in my heart are now coming out because of him,” she rued.

Nandhini and Karthik dated for a year before they married last year in June. However, soon misunderstanding cropped up in their relationship. She also alleged that she loved him unconditionally and still does but he married her only for her money.

“He was very upset as people were pressurising him to return his money. I used to give him pep talk time and again and even told him that we could be together again once he sorts out all the problems,” she said. “I was even giving him money from my earnings without telling anyone,” she told the Tamil publication.

She said that when she received the tragic news of her husband, she was in a shoot. Nandhini became popular for playing a role called Mynaa in Saravanan Meenatchi, a TV series that is aired on Vijay TV. She has also acted in a few movies like Vamsam and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. Karthik was running a gym in Chennai.

