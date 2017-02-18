Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and other Kollywood celebs react to the Tamil Nadu floor test

The assembly session today resulting in Edappadi Palaniswamy winning the trust votes. The assembly session today resulting in Edappadi Palaniswamy winning the trust votes.

The Kollywood fraternity has reacted to the MLAs behaviour in the assembly today, which also happened to be the time that Edappadi Palaniswamy got the trust vote. They have tweeted their frustration and anger at not knowing exactly what happened at the assembly, with just a few bits and pieces of the session being released to the media.

The news that Edappadi Palaniswamy has won the trust vote has not gone over well. Following are some of the tweets that have surfaced.

Actor Khushbhu, who has been standing up for issues like Jallikattu and more tweeted about Mannargudi mafia’s victory. Kamal Haasan, who has been quite vocal about the O Panneerselvam’s resignation and Sasikala’s almost swearing in, took to Twitter to talk about the situation. His tweets dripped with sarcasm and frustration.

Arvind Swami, who is currently busy with multiple projects, took time out to tweet about the current situation in Tamil Nadu. He also pointed out at the media block on the assembly session today and said that people need to know what exactly happened. He also questioned about protecting democracy.

Siddharth, who was one of the few people to get on the streets during the Chennia floods doesn’t seem to like the current situation of his state. In fact, his tweet was point blank accusation against Sasikala’s camp. Singer Chinmaya Sripaada, seems to be satisfied with retweeting some of the most appropriate questions for people of Tamil Nadu after what happened in the assembly today.

@khushsundar congrats TN..this is punishment for selling our votes for cash. Mannargudi mafia wins !!swindling in fast track — SK (@sk_obk) February 18, 2017

If true democracy can be protected in an undemocratic manner, are we to feel happy or sad? Is the million $ question. Opinions pl – — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) February 18, 2017

People of Tamizhnadu, Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they desrve back home — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 18, 2017

There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 18, 2017

Give #Sasikala a laptop in jail. Save transport cost (our money) for #EKP and his gang for 4 years. Time to put more salt in our food #TN — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 18, 2017

Will there be an increase in jobs in TN in the near future? http://t.co/QcdDmpfPyh — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 18, 2017

There is surely chaos ensuing in the state post the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. But the ‘you said, she said,’ phenomenon between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, and now the addition of Edappadi Palaniswamy in the mix has left the fraternity befuddled.

