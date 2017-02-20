Tamil Nadu crisis: Kamal Haasan faces police complaint for ‘provoking public’ with his tweets

Kamal Haasan faces police complain for his statements on Tamil Nadu politics Kamal Haasan faces police complain for his statements on Tamil Nadu politics

It seems like actor Kamal Haasan has landed himself in a new legal trouble yet again. This time not over his movies, but for his observations on the recent political crisis in Tamil Nadu, following the death of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Like tens of thousands of people in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, Kamal was also seemingly glued to television, when a floor test was conducted to let the newly appointed chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy prove that he has the backing of the majority of AIADMK MLAs. The Vishwaroopam actor posted several tweets on the dramatic political developments in connection with the assembly floor test. And his observations have clearly irked a section of politicians.

An affiliate of the Tamil Nadu ruling party, Indian National League Party, has filed a police complaint against Kamal for allegedly provoking general public against elected representatives, said reports.

“There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy. People of Tamizhnadu, Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they deserve back home,” Kamal said in a series of tweets mocking last week’s high-voltage political drama that played out in the state assembly.

Ever since the demand for revoking the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu snowballed into a massive people’s movement and rendered successful results, Kamal has been very proactive in making his political views public.

Baradwaj Rangan, an award-winning film critic, rightly said, “2.0 isn’t just the name of a Rajinikanth movie. It’s also the name of Kamal’s new avatar. Sarcastic. Witty. Entertaining. He’s Cho 2.0.”

Well, for some, Kamal’s new avatar seems to be too much too handle, for instance BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who shows a high-level of intolerance to Kamal’s views and never holds back when it comes to slamming or name calling the actor.

When one of the followers asked Subramanian, will BJP pick Kamal to lead the political outfit in the state of Tamil Nadu, he had to say this, “@satishrajaram5 : I don’t know about BJP but I will oppose this boneless wonder and pompous idiot called Kamal Hasan.”

