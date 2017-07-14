Tamil Nadu announces the State Film Awards for six consecutive years in surprise move. Here’s the complete list of winners

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced the state film award winners for six years. The Tamil Nadu government recently announced the state film award winners for six years.

Tamil Nadu state government announced the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for six consecutive years – from 2009 to 2014. The Tamil film fraternity is facing multiple issues around the GST including the strike protesting the additional entertainment tax over it and less number of audience in the theatres. So this announcement has come as a pleasant surprise. The last time the awards were announced was in the year 2008, and the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha had promised last year that she would bring the awards back in a grand manner. Finally, the current CM, Edappadi Palanisamy announced the awards on Thursday morning.

The jury was led by former judge A. Raman, and the team chose from various entries each year. Apparently 2014 saw the maximum number of entries. From Pasanga, Myna, Vaagai Sooda Va, Vazhakku En 18/9, Ramanujan to Kuttram Kadithal – the films were awarded the first prize as Best Picture. Prithviraj Sukumaran has bagged another state award, but this time as the villain. Vijay Sethupathi, Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan and many others have also bagged awards under Best Actor category.

Here is the complete list of winner year-wise |

2009:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Pasanga

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Mayandi Kudumbathar

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Achamundu Achamundu

Best Actor – Karan (Malayan)

Best Actress – Padmapriya (Pokkisham)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Prasanna (Achamundu Achamundu)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Anjali (Angadi Theru)

Best Villain – Prakash Raj (Villu)

Best Comedian – Ganja Karuppu (Malayan)

Best Director – Vasantha Balan (Angadi Theru)

Best Music Director – Sundar C. Babu (Nadodigal)

Best Lyricist – Yugabharathi (Pasanga)

2010:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Myna

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Kalavani

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Puthran

Best Special Prize – Namma Gramam

Best Actor – Vikram (Raavanan)

Best Actress – Amala Paul (Myna)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Y.G. Mahendra (Puthran)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Sangeetha (Puthran)

Best Villain – S. Thirumurugan (Kalavani)

Best Comedian – J. Thambi Ramaiah (Myna)

Best Director – Prabhu Solomon (Myna)

Best Music Director – Yuvan Shankar Raja (Paiyya)

Best Lyricist – Pirai Sudan (Neeyum Naanum)

2011:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Vaagai Sooda Vaa

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Deiva Thirumagal

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Uchi Thanai Murgarnthaal

Best Special Prize – Marina

Best Actor – Vimal (Vaagai Sooda Vaa)

Best Actress – Iniya (Vaagai Sooda Vaa)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Sivakarthikeyan (Marina)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Anushka Shetty (Deiva Thirumagal)

Best Villain – Ponvannan (Vaagai Sooda Vaa)

Best Comedian – Mano Bala (Many Films)

Best Comedian (Female) – Devadharshini (Kanchana)

Best Director – A. L. Vijay (Deiva Thirumagal)

Best Music Director – Harris Jayaraj (Ko)

Best Lyricist – Muthulingam (Medhai)

2012:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Vazhakku En 18/9

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Saatai

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Thoni

Best Special Prize – Kumki

Best Actor – Jeeva (Nee Thane En Ponvasantham)

Best Actress – Lakshmi Menon (Kumki and Sundarapandian)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Vikram Prabhu (Kumki)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Samantha (Nee Thane En Ponvasantham)

Best Villain – Vijay Sethupathi (Sundarapandian)

Best Comedian – Soori (Many films)

Best Comedian (Female) – Aarthi (Paraseega Mannan)

Best Director – Balaji Sakthivel (Vazhakku En 18/9)

Best Music Director – T. Imman (Kumki)

Best Lyricist – N. Muthukumar

2013:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Ramanujan

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Thangameenkal

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

Best Special Prize – Aal

Best Actor – Arya (Raja Rani)

Best Actress – Nayantara (Raja Rani)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Vijay Sethupathi (Pannaiyarum Padminiyum And Itharku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Nazariya Nasim (Neram)

Best Villain – Vidiyal Raj (Aal)

Best Comedian – Sathyan (Raja Rani)

Best Director – Ram (Thangameenkal)

Best Music Director – Ramesh Vinayakam (Ramanujan)

Best Lyricist – Na. Muthukumar (Thangameenkal)

2014:

Best Picture (First Prize) – Kutram Kadithal

Best Picture (Second Prize) – Goli Soda

Best Picture (Third Prize) – Nimirnthu Nil

Best Special Prize – Kaaka Muttai

Best Actor – Siddharth (Kaaviya Thalaivan)

Best Actress – Aishwarya Rajesh (Kaaka Muttai)

Best Actor (Special Prize) – Bobby Simha (Jigarthanda)

Best Actress (Special Prize) – Anandhi (Kayal)

Best Villain – Prithivi Raj (Kaaviya Thalaivan)

Best Comedian – K.R. Singamuthu (Many films)

Best Director – Raghavan (Manja Pai)

Best Music Director – A.R. Rahman (Kaaviya Thalaivan)

Best Lyricist – Na. Muthukumar (Saivam)

The awards for 2015 and 2016 are now awaited.

