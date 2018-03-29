Kollywood shutdown: Final solution to all problems in 3 days, says Vishal

There have no new releases in Kollywood since March 1 as the TFPC started a protest against Digital Service Providers. There have no new releases in Kollywood since March 1 as the TFPC started a protest against Digital Service Providers.

A final solution to several issues plaguing Kollywood will be found in three days if things continue to progress in the right direction, said Tamil Film Producer Council President Vishal on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after a meeting between the TFPC and Theatre Owners, Vishal said, “We believe things are proceeding in the right path and if everything goes well as planned, there will be a final solution in three more days.”

There have no new releases in Kollywood since March 1 as the TFPC started a protest against Digital Service Providers. Claiming that their rates are exorbitant, the TFPC said that no new Tamil films would release from March 1. Later, taking the protest a step ahead, the TFPC called for a complete shutdown of production and post-production activities. A blanket curtain call was placed on new announcements, promotional activity, trailer launches and other such activity. While the producers don’t want to be shouldered with the Virtual Print Fee anymore, Digital Service Providers say that it is a necessary charge. The latter further emphasised that they can’t provide more discounts. Amid the clashing perspectives, the TFPC has also called for several other reforms that they say would better the functioning of the industry. Flexible pricing, regulated releases, computerised ticketing are some of the demands that the TFPC has put forth.

Currently, around 37 films have been censored and are ready for release. In addition, around 20 more films have been sent for the censor proceedings. Vishal has also assured that the films will get a release according to their censor dates.

