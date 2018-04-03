Tamil film industry set to protest over Cauvery, Sterlite issues

The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) announced a silent protest that will be observed at Valluvar Kottam from 9 am to 1 pm. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) announced a silent protest that will be observed at Valluvar Kottam from 9 am to 1 pm.

The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, on Tuesday announced a silent protest that will be held on Sunday in Chennai. The protest has been called by Nadigar Sangam on two accounts: One, in support of ongoing agitation against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. Two, to put the pressure on the Central government to constitute Cauvery Management Board.

The protest will be observed at Valluvar Kottam from 9 am to 1 pm. The who’s who of the Tamil film fraternity is expected to participate in the symbolic protest.

It may be mentioned that the entire Tamil film industry has come to a standstill since last month. The strike led by the producers’ council under actor Vishal’s leadership has refused to end the shutdown until their demands are met.

The main bone of contention in the issue is the producers’ council’s unwillingness to continue paying Virtual Print Fee (VPF) to the digital service provider. Besides not releasing any film, the producers’ council has also banned production of new films.

And there is no relief in sight, as both the parties are sticking to their guns.

“This will continue until our demands are met. Producers are also like farmers today — a third party is minting money. VPF is just one of our demands,” said Vishal recently during a press meet.

Currently, around 37 films have been censored and are ready for release. In addition, around 20 more films have been sent for the censor proceedings. Vishal has also assured that the films will get a release according to their censor dates.

