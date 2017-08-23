Tamil cinema will be proud of Vivegam: Art director Milan

Art director Milan says that Vivegam is grand and at the same time international, when it comes to its looks. Art director Milan says that Vivegam is grand and at the same time international, when it comes to its looks.

Actor Ajith Kumar’s forthcoming spy thriller Vivegam, with its international standards, will make Tamil filmdom proud, says its art director Milan.

“Working on Vivegam was an incredible experience in every way. The script and the scale were much higher and different than anything we have seen before. Being grand is one thing and being international is another thing. But Vivegam is both. Tamil cinema will be proud of Vivegam,” Milan said in a statement.

Shot extensively in Europe, the film’s shooting took place in locations where human sightings is rare. Bulgaria is just one of the many places that the team shot in.

“Shooting in the freezing weather was tough to handle but the team pulled it off amazingly. I have followed a specific design pattern for this script, which requires an international touch. I believe the visuals have lived up to our expectations,” he said.

The film, directed by Siva, features Ajith in the role of an international spy. Heaping praise on his hero’s commitment, Milan added, “It was a pure joy and honour to work with him. One can never stop learning from him. Director Siva gave me ample support and freedom in exploring many artistic aspects of art direction. It opened up new avenues for me. His vision and efforts for the film has been unbelievable.”

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, the film is due for release on Thursday. The rate at which the advance booking is taking place in all the centres across the world signifies that the film will have a great start even though it is a weekday, Thursday at that. This project also marks director Siva and actor Ajith’s third collaboration after Veeram and Vedhalam.

