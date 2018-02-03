Tamil celebrities laud Amala Paul for ‘bold move’ in sexual harassment incident

Amala Paul recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police. Amala Paul recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police.

Celebrities in the Tamil film industry have expressed their solidarity with actor Amala Paul, who recently filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police. Actor and Chief of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council Vishal lauded Amala’s ‘bold move’ saying he salutes her. “Hats off to ya guts @Amala_ams for yr boldness in the recent incident. Salute u.needs a lot of determination and guts to move a case on sexual harassment.sincere thanks to the police dept for the swift action http://taken.case filed.hope these culprits learn a lesson,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Actor Manjima Mohan also shared a statement on her social media handle ruing the unfavourable circumstances for a woman’s safety. “I remember my brother once telling, e to carry a pepper spray when I travel alone. I used to be very confident at that point and tell him that “are you mad? Woman are much safer these days than before. But after reading a couple of incidents I really feel just a pepper spray is not enough! I hope things will change and they stop treating a woman as a sexual object and maybe a little bit of respect would be good!” she said without taking any names.

Amala on Wednesday lodged the complaint with the police in Chennai alleging a man approached her with a wrong intention. When she was practising for her upcoming star show in Mayalaisa, a man entered her personal space promoting her to seek the legal action.

“When I had gone to do dance rehearsal, a man spoke to me unpleasantly, like he was conducting a trade. I was very shocked. I was very humiliated. That’s why I immediately came to complain to the police station. I’m going to Malaysia for an event. I went to dance practice for that event. While I was practising, he came inside. He spoke as though he was part of the event. He spoke to me like he was someone known at the event. He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That’s why I have complained. He has spoken like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour,” Amala told the media.

“He knew I was there at that time. That’s why I thought it was unsafe because I’m an independent working woman. So there is definitely a close source. That’s how he knew I was there at the time. I feel extremely unsafe. Someone involved at the event has only given this information,” she added.

Following her complaint, reportedly a businessman named Azhagesan was held in connection with the case.

