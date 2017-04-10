Tamil actors ask media not to review films in opening weekend

Rajinikanth,Dhanush, Vishal and others at Neruppu Da audio release Rajinikanth,Dhanush, Vishal and others at Neruppu Da audio release

The unconditional popularity that the Shivaji Ganesan family enjoys in the Tamil film fraternity is no secret. So, as the audio of Vikram Prabhu’s forthcoming film Neruppu Da was launched on Monday at ‘Annai Illam’ residence at Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road in Chennai, the celebrity guest list included Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vishal, Karthi, Sathyaraj and others.

Neruppu Da is an important film for Vikram as it marks his debut as a producer. The film, which is directed by B Ashok Kumar, has music by Sean Roldan, who received glowing reviews for his work in Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa.Paandi.

Besides appreciating the trailer of Neruppu Da and wishing success for Vikram’s new endeavour, the film fraternity also came together to express their concerns over the practice of instant reviews of the films on social media and internet. ”I have a humble request for reviewers. Please give some breathing space for films. I know it is your job to review a movie and you are entitled and free to express your opinion. But, give reviews three days after the release of a film,” said Vishal, who recently became the president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council.

Vishal’s opinion was supported by Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj and producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Sathyaraj claimed that some critics give films poor ratings just to gain the attention of the readers. “It is your right to tell whether or not a movie is good but say it after two or three days. Because people invest so much money and it is their livelihood at stake,” said the Baahubali actor. “Some critics are under the impression that pointing out drawbacks of a film would make them superior (in terms of knowledge),” he added.

And choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence went a step ahead and asked Vishal to issue an order preventing the media from reviewing a film on the same day of the release. “Not everyone, there are four reviewers who indulge in mud-slinging. We have requested them several times so Vishal please pass an order saying that a film should be reviewed only after its first weekend,” he said, according to media reports.

Rajinikanth also addressed the issue and said he supports Vishal’s views and suggested the media give the request a serious thought. “Making films is our job and reviewing our work his yours. But, please see that you do it in a right way using right words without hurting anyone,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd