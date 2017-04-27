Tamil actor-director Vinu Chakravarthee passes away at 71

Actor Vinu Chakravarathee passes away at 71. Actor Vinu Chakravarathee passes away at 71.

Vinu Chakravarthee, the actor-director passed away at 71 on April 27 in the hospital after being ill for three years. He is known for his villainous roles in the 80s and 90s, followed by character roles later. He debuted with Gopurangal Saivathillai in 1982 and Muni starring Raghava Lawrence, Kovai Sarala among others marked this actor’s 1000th film. However, after Vaayai Moodi Pesavum in 2014 starring Dulquer Salmaan and Roja fame Madhubala, the actor has not done much work due to his illness.

He has starred with superstar Rajinikanth in about 25 movies, all of them super hits at the time of their release. In fact, this star also said that Rajinikanth considered him a lucky mascot to the media once. Thambikku Entha Ooru, Guru Sishyan, Annamalai and Arunachalam are few of the films in which they shared the screen space.

RIP Vinu Chakravarthi… my condolences to the family. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 27, 2017

It was also Vinu Chakravarthee who introduced Silk Smitha to the film industry as a director. In fact, when Ekta Kapoor started work on Dirty Picture, a supposed biographical film about Silk Smitha, he slammed the producer for bad casting. According to reports, he had believed that Vidya Balan was nowhere close to Silk in physical attributes.

Vinu was admitted to the hospital and was visited by stars like Vijayakanth and Sarath Kumar who have acted alongside him. He was reported to be critically ill in 2015 as he had high blood pressure and diabetes. Reports suggest that the actor’s condition worsened over the last few months and he was treated in a private hospital.

