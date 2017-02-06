Tamannaah to star opposite Vikram in his next directed by Vijay Chander

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikram Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikram

It’s official. Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has signed her next big project opposite Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram. The film is being directed by Vijay Chander.

But Tamannaah was not the initial choice for the role. Premam fame Sai Pallavi was supposed to act in the film but she opted out of it citing date issues. Reports suggest that Pallavi had to quit the project as the film did not go on floors as planned. Earlier, it was expected that it will start rolling from January and will be completed in a single stretch of 45-50 days of shooting.

The untitled film was to be helmed by Vijay Chander, who made his directorial debut last year with Vaalu starring Simbu and produced by SFF banner. It is said to be an urban gangster film set in North Chennai. However, things did not go according to the plan and Vikram started shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram with director Gautham Menon, which is gearing up for an August release.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, had a weak show in 2016 with just one blockbuster hit Oopiri (Thoza in Tamil). Her other two releases Kaththi Sandai and Devi turned out to be box office failures. The actor is, however, optimistic about 2017 as her grand project Baahubali: The Conclusion is releasing in April. Tamannaah is also busy with back-to-back projects this year. She was recently signed up for the Telugu and Tamil remake of Bollywood blockbuster Queen and also a Tamil remake of Tollywood hit Pellichoopulu.

