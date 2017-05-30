Swathi Kolai Vazhakku trailer: The film asks some serious questions about Swathi murder case, watch video

Swathi Kolai Vazhakku trailer is out Swathi Kolai Vazhakku trailer is out

A Tamil film based on the shocking murder case of Swathi, a Chennai-based techie, is gearing up for release. The trailer of Swathi Kolai Vazhakku is out and it promises to unravel many unknown details of the murder case that shook the conscience of the entire nation.

The movie follows the investigation into the murder and the other controversies of the case, involving initial incompetence and questionable methods of the police department. Director Ramesh Selvan said that he spoke to a lot of people while writing the script for Swathi Kolai Vazhakku. He met friends and families of both the victim and the accused, police officers involved in the case and he has also included the role of social media in the aftermath of the sensational murder case.

“I was repeatedly asked why did I decide to do a film on such a controversial case. But, I have been very responsible and sensitive while making this film. You may have several questions now but I can’t answer any of them right now because it will put us in a tight spot. We did this film to inform people and to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future,” Ramesh said at trailer launch.

Ramesh has used the original names of the people involved in the case. And he has plans to show the film to the families of Swathi and Ramkumar, the accused, separately.

Ramkumar was accused of hacking Swathi to death in the Nungambakkam railway station on the morning of June 24, 2016. And he allegedly tried to commit suicide by cutting his own throat in order to evade arrest. He died in September that year after biting a live wire in the prison where he was lodged.

Swathi murder case remains shrouded in mystery and many unanswered questions. She was said to be a victim of stalking. The case also sparked a serious debate in Tamil cinema about leading actors promoting the stalking culture in the society through their movies.

