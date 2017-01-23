Suriya’s Singam 3 to release on schedule, January 26

Suriya from Singam 3 Suriya from Singam 3

Dispelling all rumours about postponement of the release of Suriya’s Singam 3, its makers cleared the air on Monday that they would be sticking to January 26 despite any obstacle for its screening.

Ahead of the release of S3 on Republic Day, there were many reports suggesting that the film would be moved due to the ongoing protests against the ban of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Actor Suriya has also been actively participating in the protests.

Singam 3’s dates have been pushed multiple times. The film, which was expected to release during the Pooja weekend last year, was already postponed thrice due to various reasons. Initially, it was announced that the film will open in theatres on December 16. Then it was pushed by a week at the request of the makers of Telugu film Dhruva. S3 again got postponed citing external factors beyond the control of its makers.

The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 will also release on the same date. Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series under Hari’s direction. The expectations from the film are already high compared to its predecessors.

Besides Suriya, the film stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It also marks the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. It has music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past. After finishing Singam 3, director Hari will helm the sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy, with Vikram and Trisha in the lead roles.

