Suriya’s Singam 3 leaked online, Si3 makers fight a losing battle

The makers of Singam 3 seems to be fighting a losing battle against the piracy websites. The fight of the filmmakers against piracy escalated after a torrent website called Tamil Rockers openly announced that it will release the pirated version of the film online on the day of its theatrical release.

Reportedly, some parts of Singam 3 were streamed online on Thursday evening. Producer Gnanavelraja had called out the Tamil Film Producers Council for its inability to check the menace of piracy at a film function recently and said the people involved with Tamil Rockers will be taught a lesson very soon. Despite the filmmakers constant efforts, the pirated copies of Singam 3 seemed to have found their way to the internet.

“A big foolish #producer has given idea for everyone about live stream, and he is getting payback now,” a post on the alleged Twitter page of Tamil Rockers reads. Gnanavelraja had said that the website had claimed that it will live-stream the highly anticipated film of 2017 at 11 am on the day of its release. The filmmakers also secured a court order to prevent the webcast of the film.

Actor Suriya on Thursday posted a video message on his social media pages, requesting the fans to support the film by watching in theatres. Director Hari had also appealed to the audience in a long statement requesting them to say no to piracy.

The online piracy is the most serious challenge facing the Indian film industry as it invariably affects the box-office performance of a film. Last week’s release Bogan had also fallen prey to the piracy as the film’s pirated copy was uploaded on Facebook, which was viewed more than 2.5 lakh times on the first day itself.

Bollywood films like Dangal and Kaabil were also live streamed on Facebook.

