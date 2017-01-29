Suriya’s Singam 3 has earned Rs 100 crore already?

Suriya’s Singam 3 is set to release on February 9 Suriya’s Singam 3 is set to release on February 9

Yes, you heard it right. The third chapter of the blockbuster Singam franchise had already made Rs 100 crore pre-release business in the south, next best after superstar Rajinikanth, revealed film producer Gnanavelraja.

The producer announced this news at a press meet on Sunday after apologising to fans for the multiple postponements that S3 faced.

Suriya Sivakumar also spoke to his fans saying how the film etched a name for himself in the Kollywood history. “Singam franchise has given me a unique identity in my 20 long years career,” Suriya reportedly said. He also added that his family feels Singam 3 turned out to be better than the previous parts.

Complementing Harris Jayaraj, Suriya said the director’s sincerity has gone up over the years, adding that he is an “asset for his career.”

The film is slated for a release on February 9. It landed the Singam and Suriya fandom in a frenzy after it got postponed multiple times since last year.

Singam 3, which was expected to release during the pooja weekend last year, was already postponed four times due to various reasons. Initially, it was announced that the film will open in theatres on December 16. Then it was pushed by a week at the request of the makers of Telugu film Dhruva. S3 again got shifted citing external factors beyond the control of its makers. More recently, the filmmakers had to change the date one more time from its scheduled release on the Republic Day due to the Jallikattu issue.

The film’s Telugu version Yamudu 3 will also release on the same date. Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series under Hari’s direction. The expectations from the film are already high compared to its predecessors.

Besides Suriya, the film also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan. It marks the Kollywood debut of popular television actor and Mr World 2015, Thakur Anoop Singh, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. It has music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past. After finishing Singam 3, director Hari will helm the sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy, with Vikram and Trisha in the lead roles.

