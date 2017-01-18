Suriya using Jallikattu to gain publicity for Singam 3, alleges PETA

PETA hits back at Suriya PETA hits back at Suriya

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has hit back at actor Suriya for his support for the ongoing pro-Jallikattu agitation in Tamil Nadu while questioning the timing of his statement. The animal rights group has accused the actor of using the controversy to gain publicity for his forthcoming film Singam 3, which is due in theatres on January 26, terming it “extremely poor taste.”

“Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar was reported to have come out in favour of Jallikattu. PETA India notes that Suriya and several other stars are very late to the issue,” read a statement from the organisation that has surfaced in social media.

“It’s no coincidence that Suriya decided to speak only when his film S3 is about to release. During illegal Jallikattu events recently held, both bulls and humans have lost their lives. To use a cruel spectacle that routinely causes injuries and death and which has been condemned as illegal by the highest court in our country for movie publicity is in extremely poor taste,” Nikunj Sharma, Government Affairs Liaison with PETA India, has said in a statement, which was released by Sachin Bangera, the PR for PETA India.

The statement has been slammed by the fans of Suriya and pro-Jallikattu supporters. In a long statement, Suriya said that PETA has been defeated in the people’s court while thanking the organisation for advocating the ban on the centuries-old bull-taming sport which has brought people of Tamil Nadu together to stand united.

“The truth is always a part of people’s movement. Even as PETA won the case in the court of law, for claiming that Jallikattu, that has been in practice for centuries altogether, that have lost their identity amongst all Tamilians. People who want the extinction of our indigenous bulls are claiming that bulls are being hurt because of Jallikattu,” read a part of Suriya’s statement.

Suriya has earlier expressed his support for Jallikattu, saying the traditional bullfighting sport should be allowed to continue with some regulations. Actors Vijay and Vikram were the latest celebrities to voice their support for Jallikattu.

