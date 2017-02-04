Magalir Mattum: Suriya unveils teaser as Jyothika and team take on man’s world. Watch video

Suriya unveils Jyothika’s Magalir Mattum teaser Suriya unveils Jyothika’s Magalir Mattum teaser

Actor Suriya unveiled the teaser of upcoming film Magalir Mattum (Ladies Only) starring wife Jyotika. The film, through a powerful first look, promises a heartwarming women empowerment story for the audience.

The teaser opens with a pack of middle-aged women, including Jyothika mulling over the number of ‘dosas’ they made for their family members in the last five years. During their conversation, they realise that either their inordinate amount of contribution to their families has been underrated or worse, has gone unnoticed. The film seems to be a story of a team of women, who take on the man’s world.

It seems like Jyothika is not ready to play a mere arm candy in the films anymore. She had taken a professional sabbatical after her marriage to Suriya and made a solid comeback with 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Malayalam film ‘How Old Are You?’ And her upcoming project is also a women-centric film, in which she plays the role of a documentary filmmaker, spearheading the cause of women.

More from the world of Entertainment:

For the first time, Jyothika has dubbed for herself in this film. The actor agreed to do that upon the suggestion of director Bramma as she is now fluent in Tamil. Meanwhile, the actor also thought it would help her performance come out better. The film, which is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, has Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan, Bhanupriya and Nassar in pivotal roles. Ghibran has scored the music, while Manikandan has handled the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Jyothika has also reportedly been roped in for Vijay’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Vijay 61. She is one of the three heroines, including Samantha and Kajal Agarwal. The film, directed by Atlee, has a strong technical and all-star cast.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd