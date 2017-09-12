Suriya to team up with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara?

Suriya is reportedly teaming up with Sudha Kongara for a project. Suriya is reportedly teaming up with Sudha Kongara for a project.

The grapevine is abuzz that Suriya will next team up with Sudha Kongara, who directed the hit Irudhi Suttru. Reports suggest that the project is likely to be produced by Suriya’s own production house 2D Entertainment and will have music by C S Sam, who scored for the blockbuster Vikram Vedha. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

Meanwhile, Suriya will also be teaming with ace director Selvaraghavan for a project which will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. This film will, reportedly, have Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Interestingly, Rakul is currently working on Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which has Suriya’s brother Karthi as the male lead. Nevertheless, it is unclear which of the two films will go first on floors. A few reports also suggest that he might shoot simultaneously for both films.

Suriya’s is currently working on Thaana Serndha Koottam directed by Vignesh Sivan. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah and Ramya Krishnan among others. Thaana Serndha Koottam has music by Anirudh Ravichander who had also composed for Vignesh Sivan’s hit Naanum Rowdy Dhan. It also marks the comeback of legendary comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long gap.

Thaana Serndha Koottam is produced by Studio Green and 2 D Entertainment, and is expected to hit the screens later this year. Another production of 2D entertainment, Magalir Mattum featuring Jyothika is set to hit the screens this Friday.

