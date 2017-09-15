Suriya stranded at sea in US, gets help from rescue boats

Suriya Sivakumar is currently on a tour in the United States for Agaram Foundation. Suriya Sivakumar is currently on a tour in the United States for Agaram Foundation.

Suriya, who is reportedly in Seattle on tour for his trust Agaram Foundation, was stranded at sea as the battery in his boat had run out. The actor had to wait for some time before the rescue boats could come and fix it. On the work front, Suriya is currently working on Vignesh Sivan’s Thaana Serndha Kootam.

Suriya, who is currently on a tour in the US for his educational trust Agaram Foundation that helps underprivileged kids, recently took a boat ride that didn’t go very well for the actor. The actor is currently in Seattle where the boat he took ran out of battery at sea. The rescue cops were called to recharge the battery of his boat. The publicist of the actor has confirmed the same, clarifying that there was no accident. “The battery had run out and thus he had to wait sometime at sea before the rescue boats came and recharged it,” he said.

On the work front, Suriya is working on his next film Thaana Serndha Koottam. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Menon, Thambi Ramaiah and Ramya Krishnan among others. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. It also marks the return of legendary comedian Senthil in Tamil cinema after a long hiatus. Suriya’s own production 2D Entertainment Ltd is bankrolling the film. The actor also has a film with ace director Selvaraghavan produced by Dream Warrior pictures in the pipeline. Reports also suggest that the actor is in talks with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara for a project that is set to be produced by 2D Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the actor’s production Magalir Mattum has been released this Friday. Directed by Bramma, the film stars Suriya’s wife Jyothika, Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and Banupriya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd