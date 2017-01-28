Suriya’s Singam 3 screened for a select few in trade, TN distribution rights sold for a record price

Suriya’s Singam 3 Tamil Nadu theatre rights goes for a record price Suriya’s Singam 3 Tamil Nadu theatre rights goes for a record price

According to the latest buzz, actor Suriya’s highly-anticipated film Singam 3 was recently screened to a select few members of the film trade who were highly impressed with the film. The sale of the film’s theatrical rights has fetched a record amount for the Suriya film.

Reportedly, Singam 3’s theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been sold for Rs 42 crore, which is the highest ever price paid for a Suriya film. The film will release in India on February 9, Thursday, and will have premiere shows in the US on February 8. In the US, the film will be distributed by CineGalaxy, which also distributed Suriya’s 2016 hit sci-fi film 24.

The release date of Singam 3, that was expected to open in theatres during Diwali last year, has been changed multiple times due to various reasons. Just two days ahead of its release on January 26, the date was postponed again due to the outbreak of violence in Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu, which has mainly affected the box office business in Chennai. Finally, the filmmakers are now determined to ensure it releases across the world as per the schedule.

The makers of Singam 3 have been doing aggressive online and offline promotional campaigns. The film is expected to give Suriya his career best opening. Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series created by Hari. Besides Suriya, the film has Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Thakur Anoop Singh in important roles.

