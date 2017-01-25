Suriya’s Singam 3 gets new release date, to clash with Bogan

Suirya’s Singam 3 to clash with Bogan at the box office Suirya’s Singam 3 to clash with Bogan at the box office

It seems like the box office clash between Singam 3 and Bogan is inevitable. The Suriya-starrer is now finally slated to release on February 9, Thursday.

The release date of Bogan and Singam 3 have been changed multiple times due to various reasons. The Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy film was supposed to hit the screens on December 23 last year. However, when the makers of Suriya film decided to change the release date from December 16 to December 23 at the request of Telugu film Dhruva filmmakers, Bogan release was postponed without any new release date. Recently, the film was confirmed to open on February 9, a Thursday, which is the new Friday in the film industry.

According to reports, distributors in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states have confirmed the release date of Singam 3 as Febraury 9. And reportedly the makers are determined to release the film on the said date without further ado.

The makers of Bogan have tried to avoid a clash with Singam 3 as it is one of the most-anticipated films this year. Now it remains to be seen whether the filmmakers would go ahead with the release as announced or will they delay its release further to avert the clash.

The release of Singam 3, which was expected to hit the screens on Diwali last year, has been withheld by its makers citing various reasons. Just two days ahead of its release on January 26, Singam 3 release date was postponed due to the outbreak of violence in Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu, which has mainly affected the box office business in Chennai.

Given Singam 3 is a commercial film, its box office numbers are very important for the stakeholders and they are leaving nothing to chance in ensuring it gets the biggest opening across the world. After failing to release the films during major festivals, however, the makers have now settled for a non-holiday weekend.

Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series created by Hari. Besides Suriya, the film has Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Thakur Anoop Singh in important roles.

Bogan, meanwhile, is said to be loosely based on Hollywood film Face Off. The film directed by Lakshman is bankrolled by Prabhu Deva’s home production banner Prabhu Deva Studios.

