Suriya’s Singam 3 finally gets a release date, makers vying for a ‘U’ certificate

Singam 3 to release on Republic Day Singam 3 to release on Republic Day

The makers of Singam 3 have announced a fresh date for the theatrical release of the much delayed Suriya-starrer. The production house behind the cop film said the film will be released on a Thursday, January 26, to cash in on the Republic Day weekend. “S3 FROM JANUARY26 WORLDWIDE both Tamil and Telugu versions !” posted Studio Green on Twitter. The announcement comes days after the filmmakers decided to skip the release of the film, which was scheduled to hit the screens worldwide this Friday.

Singam 3, which was expected to release during the Pooja weekend this year, was postponed thrice due to various reasons. Initially, it was announced that the film will open in theatres on December 16. And again, it was pushed by a week at the request of the makers of Telugu film Dhruva. The filmmakers again postponed the release citing external factors beyond their control. “Dear all! #S3 stands postponed due to several external factors, not under our control!Believe it’s for the larger good!Need all your support!,” Suriya had tweeted.

One of the factors that reportedly influenced the filmmakers to postpone the release was the censor board formalities. According to reports, the censor board has awarded the film with a ‘U/A’ certificate. The makers have approached the board’s revising committee seeking a clean ‘U’ certificate, which would make the film eligible to receive the tax exemption in Tamil Nadu.

Another reason was the trail of destruction left behind by cyclone Vardha that had recently thrown the Chennai city into darkness. Adding to the cash woes of people, the cyclone has badly hit the telecom and internet services, making ATM machines and PoS swipe machines useless.

Singam 3 is the third instalment in the super cop series, created by director Hari. The expectations from the film are already high compared to its prequels.

The film has music from Harris Jayaraj, who has composed several memorable songs for Suriya’s films in the past. After finishing Singam 3, director Hari will helm the sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy, with Vikram and Trisha in the lead roles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd