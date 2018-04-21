Suriya resumes shooting for NGK, Rakul Preet joins set

Rakul Preet joins the sets of Suriya’s NGK Rakul Preet joins the sets of Suriya’s NGK

The dispute between Tamil Film Producers’ Council and digital service providers over the Virtual Print Fee had brought the film industry to a standstill for 48 days but now, the film industry is slowly limping back to normalcy.

During the period of the showdown, film shoots and releases were banned. On Saturday, the makers of NGK, starring Suriya in the lead role, resumed shooting in Chennai. Actor Rakul Preet, who is playing one of the female leads in the film, joined the sets of NGK today. “And !!! Tadaaaaaaa Day 1 #NGK @Suriya_offl @selvaraghavan #letsdothis (sic),” she tweeted.

Actor Sai Pallavi, who has taken her sweet time to make her debut in Tamil, will be playing another female lead.

As per reports, a grand village set has been erected in Chennai to shoot major portions of the film.

NGK is the maiden venture of Suriya with maverick director Selvaraghavan, who hasn’t had a film release in the last five years. Selvaraghavan’s last released film was Irandaam Ulagam in 2013 that tanked at the box office. His horror thriller titled Nenjam Marappathillai is yet to see the light of day. And he is also making a romantic film called Mannavan Vanthanadi with Santhanam.

NGK went on the floors in January. Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Picture, who is bankrolling the project, announced that it will hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year. However, it’s unclear if the filmmakers will be able to complete the project on time for the release as announced earlier.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring music for the film, cinematographer Arvind Krishna will be behind the lens and Prasanna GK will be editing the film.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay will start shooting for his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss from April 25.

