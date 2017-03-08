Suriya releases single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa from wife Jyotika-starrer Magalir Mattum, watch video

Magalir Mattum’s single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa out. Suriya’s wife Jyotika plays a documentary filmmaker and she will be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet. Magalir Mattum’s single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa out. Suriya’s wife Jyotika plays a documentary filmmaker and she will be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet.

It is International Women’s Day, and actor Suriya released a single from his wife Jyotika’s upcoming Tamil drama Magalir Mattum, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Bramma G. In the film, Jyotika plays a documentary filmmaker and she will be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet.

Suriya released the single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa, on his Twitter page with the caption, “Happy Women’s Day! Here’s #AdiVaadiThimiraa #MagalirMattum #2DMusic @GhibranOfficial @bramma23 @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”

Also featuring Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and Bhanupriya in pivotal roles, the film is gearing up for release in May. Although a story about a few women, the director had earlier told IANS that it’s an equally important story about men.

“My film also stars actors such as Nassar, Livingston and Paval Navageethan in pivotal roles. While the spotlight will fall on the women, men do play a crucial part in taking the story forward,” Bramma said, adding that a large portion of the film has already been completed.

Earlier, Actor Suriya had also unveiled the teaser of upcoming film Magalir Mattum (Ladies Only) starring wife Jyotika. The film, through a powerful first look, promises a heartwarming women empowerment story for the audience.

Produced by Suriya, the film has music by Ghibran.

(with inputs from IANS)

