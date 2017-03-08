Suriya releases single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa from wife Jyotika-starrer Magalir Mattum, watch video

Latest news
Suriya released a single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa from his wife Jyotika's upcoming Tamil drama Magalir Mattum, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2017 2:20 pm
It is International Women’s Day, and actor Suriya released a single from his wife Jyotika’s upcoming Tamil drama Magalir Mattum, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Bramma G. In the film, Jyotika plays a documentary filmmaker and she will be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet.

Suriya released the single Adi Vaadi Thimiraa, on his Twitter page with the caption, “Happy Women’s Day! Here’s #AdiVaadiThimiraa #MagalirMattum #2DMusic @GhibranOfficial @bramma23 @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”

Also featuring Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and Bhanupriya in pivotal roles, the film is gearing up for release in May. Although a story about a few women, the director had earlier told IANS that it’s an equally important story about men.

Watch Adi Vaadi Thimiraa song here:

“My film also stars actors such as Nassar, Livingston and Paval Navageethan in pivotal roles. While the spotlight will fall on the women, men do play a crucial part in taking the story forward,” Bramma said, adding that a large portion of the film has already been completed.

Earlier, Actor Suriya had also unveiled the teaser of upcoming film Magalir Mattum (Ladies Only) starring wife Jyotika. The film, through a powerful first look, promises a heartwarming women empowerment story for the audience.

Produced by Suriya, the film has music by Ghibran.

(with inputs from IANS)

