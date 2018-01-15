Suriya-Karthi’s first collaboration titled Kadaikutty Singam

Kadaikutty Singam first look is out Kadaikutty Singam first look is out

Tamil movie star Suriya unveiled the first look poster of his next production venture, which will mark his maiden collaboration with his star little brother Karthi. The film produced under Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment has been titled Kadaikutty Singam, which will be set in a rural backdrop. Karthi will be seen as a lungi-clad, bullet-riding, light-hearted farmer.

“Anbaana fans!!! Here is the first look of @Karthi_Offl ’s next #KadaikuttySingam #ChinnaBabu Hope you all like our farmer @pandiraj_dir @sayyeshaa @priyabhavani #ActorSathyaraj @sooriofficial @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @immancomposer @VelrajR (sic),” Suriya announced the project on the occasion of Pongal festival.

The Telugu version of the film has been titled Chinnababu. “My First time association with anna. Need all your blessings! Great experience to be working with @pandiraj_dir And first time association with @immancomposer #KadaikuttySingam #Chinnababu,” tweeted Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru star.

The film will be helmed by director Pandiraj, who directed Suriya in Pasanga 2. Actors Sayyeshaa Saigal and Priya Bhavanishankar play the female leads, while Sathyaraj and Soori will also play important roles in the film. Cinematographer Velraj will crank the camera and D Imman will score the music for the village-based film.

Earlier, talking to his fans Karthi revealed that he wants to direct a movie, and cast his brother Suriya in it. “When I was an assistant director I was writing a script for anna only. Let’s see, someday if I impress him with my script I may get to direct him (sic),” he had said. It is worth noting that Karthi was assisting ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam before making his debut as an actor with Paruthiveeranin 2007. He was one of the assistant directors in Ratnam’s 2004 political drama Aaytha Ezhuthu, which had Suriya as the lead.

Karthi was last seen in cop film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which was well received by the fans and the critics at the box office last year.

