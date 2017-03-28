Suriya has not converted to Islam, clarifies actor’s team

Suriya has not converted to Islam. Suriya has not converted to Islam.

An old video showing actor Suriya praying at a mosque wearing a skullcap started going viral on social media and soon speculations were rife that he has converted to Islam. The issue was gaining so much traction that the actor’s spokesperson had to immediately put out a statement, denying rumours about Suriya converting into Islam as “baseless.” According to the press note, the video that is doing the rounds of social media was taken in 2013, when Suriya visited the Ameen Peer Dargah while shooting for a film in Kadapa at the invitation of music composer AR Rahman’s mother. Suriya was reportedly shooting for Singam 2 at the time.

Suriya’s close associate Rajasekar Pandian also took to Twitter, clarifying that he visited the mosque to pray and not to convert to Islam. “ARR sir’s mom affectionately had prayed for @Suriya_offl & he visited Ameen Peer Dargah, Kadapa in 2013 to pay his respects! #RespectIslam (sic),” he posted on his Twitter page, with the video in the question.

ARR sir’s mom affectionately had prayed for @Suriya_offl & he visited Ameen Peer Dargah, Kadapa in 2013 to pay his respects! #RespectIslam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xGKeoiFXka — rajsekarpandian (@rajsekarpandian) March 27, 2017

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, which is directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film boasts an all-star cast including Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyan among others. The film will also marks the comeback of legendary comedian Senthil. The film is being bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, who also produced Suriya’s previous film Singam 3. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam will have music from composer Anirudh Ravichander. Suriya will next join the sets of a spy thriller, which will be directed by Selvaraghavan under Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

