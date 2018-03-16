Suriya gifts a car to Thaana Serndha Kootam director Vignesh Shivn, see photos

Interestingly, Suriya had gifted a car to director Hari as well in 2017, thanking him for the success of Singam 3. Interestingly, Suriya had gifted a car to director Hari as well in 2017, thanking him for the success of Singam 3.

Suriya’s last release Thaana Serndha Kootam hit the screens a couple of months ago. Despite mixed reviews, the film had a good stint at the box office. And the verdict was unanimous in appreciating Vignesh Shivn to help Suriya loosen up on screen. Pleased by the response and the love the film has fetched him, Suriya has gifted a Toyota car to Vignesh Shivn as a token of affection.

An elated Vignesh Shivn shared some pictures on Twitter with a thank you message to the actor. “Yaar enna sonnalum Anbaagavae iruppom (No matter what anyone says, let us be affectionate.) Thank you Suriya sir for this priceless anbu & kind gesture. It takes a big heart to encourage a beginner like me. Not sure if I deserve this much love from you sir! Thank you for the opportunity & this moment,” he tweeted. The gifted vehicle was a red Toyota Fortuner.

See Thaana Serndha Kootam director Vignesh Shivn’s tweet here:

Yaar enna sonnalum Anbaagavae iruppom 😍

ThankU @Suriya_offl sir for this priceless Anbu & kind gesture 😢😇😍 It takes a big heart to encourage a beginner like me😢

Not sure if I deserve this much love frm u sir!

ThankU for the opportunity & this moment😍🤗 @rajsekarpandian 😇 pic.twitter.com/0InxVguPdS — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) March 15, 2018

Interestingly, Suriya had gifted a car to director Hari as well in 2017, thanking him for the success of Singam 3. Suriya had a gifted a similar white Toyota Fortuner to Hari and had also said that he would join hands with the Singam director for a fourth movie in the franchise after a couple of years.

Suriya is currently shooting for his next film with Selvaraghavan named NGK. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet. The first look poster of the film, featuring Suriya as a rebel leader, was released recently to positive responses.

