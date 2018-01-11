Suriya falls at fans’ feet at Thaanaa Serndha Koottam event

A few fans were invited for a photo-op with Suriya during the course of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam event. A few fans were invited for a photo-op with Suriya during the course of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam event.

The makers of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam on Wednesday held a special pre-release event in Chennai. The event witnessed the presence of the main star cast and the crew, including Suriya, Keery Suresh, director Vignesh Shivn and composer Anirudh Ravichander. A few fans were invited for a photo-op with Suriya during the course of the event. Given that the fans in India worship film stars as demigods in their hearts and minds, fans seemingly wrestled with each other to touch Suriya’s feet.

In order to teach them a lesson, in a more humble way, he returned the gesture by touching the feet of his fans on the stage to everyone’s surprise.

Kollywood stars have repeatedly requested their fans not to fall at their feet. Recently, even Rajinikanth was also overwhelmed by such gestures during a week-long fan meet.

“Fall only at the feet of God, mother and father. Do not fall at the feet of someone just because he’s wealthy, famous and powerful,” the Kaala star told his fans. But, his words of wisdom seemingly failed to overpower the sheer devotion of his fans as they continued to prostrate themselves at his feet.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is easily one of the most-awaited films of 2018. It is the maiden venture of Vignesh with actor Suriya. Going by the trailer and songs of the film, it is going to be a fun film with a social message.

It is based on the opera house heist that took place in 1987. “While Special 26 was based on the same incident, there is a lot more background and emotional conundrums woven in. This is another take of that incident,” said Suriya at the pre-release event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd