Suriya 37: Sayyeshaa signed opposite Suriya in KV Anand film?

Sayyeshaa is currently working on Jungaa, Ghajinikanth and Kadaikutty SIngam. Sayyeshaa is currently working on Jungaa, Ghajinikanth and Kadaikutty SIngam.

After Mohanlal and Allu Sirish, young actor Sayyeshaa seems to be the next name to be brought on board for Suriya’s upcoming film. According to sources, the Vanamagan girl has been signed to play the female lead in Suriya 37 which is helmed by KV Anand. An official confirmation is awaited.

Making her debut in Kollywood with Vanamagan against Jayam Ravi, Sayyeshaa has quite a few interesting projects in hand. Sayyeshaa is part of Jungaa, where she has been paired against Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being helmed by Gokul of Idharkuthane Aasai Pattai Balakumara. Sayyeshaa is also part of Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam helmed by National Award winning director Pandiraj. The actor is also working with Arya on Ghajinikanth which is being directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Suriya will be shot in New York, Brazil, New Delhi, Hyderabad amid other locations. The film will see KV Anand collaborating with Pattukotai Prabhakar for the first time for script and screenplay. The director has always teamed up with writers SuBa in the past. Music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj and the film will be canned by Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary. Reports suggest that shoot for the film will begin once Suriya finishes his current film with Selvaraghavan.

“Excited to be onboard for #Suriya37. As a @Suriya_offl fan its a dream come true to share screen space with him. Honoured to be sharing screen space with Lal sir again. Thx @anavenkat sir for giving me this opportunity,” Sirish had tweeted about his Tamil debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd