Suriya 36: Selvaraghavan’s next film with Thaanaa Serndha Koottam star begins

Director Selvaraghavan’s next film with Suriya, which was announced little more than a year ago, finally went on the floors with the beginning of 2018. The project was officially launched with a customary pooja in Chennai, which was attended by the main cast and crew, including Suriya’s father Sivakumar.

“Happy new year friends Excited to share that we have started working on #Suriya36 with a grand pooja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by legendary Sivakumar Sir. #S36Diwali2018 we will give our best! @Suriya_offl @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic (sic),” wrote Selvaraghavan on his Twitter page.

The project is tentatively titled Suriya 36 and will hit the screens on Deepavali this year. It will be produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Previously, Selvaraghavan had directed Suriya’s brother Karthi’s film Aayirathil Oruvan. Back then, speaking at the audio release function of the film, Suriya had appreciated Selvaraghavan’s filmmaking skills.

Selvaraghavan is currently part of a few interesting projects, including his long-delayed horror thriller Nenjam Marappathillai. He is also helming Mannavan Vanthanadi starring Santhanam and Aaditi Pohankar in the lead roles.

Suriya’s most-awaited film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is due to release in January. The film is based on the 2013 Hindi film Special 26 and it is the maiden project of director Vignesh Shivan with Suriya.

The teaser and the music album composed by Anirudh Ravichander have already created quite a buzz among the movie goers. The promotion materials so far have promised a fun-filled entertainer that deals with social inequality and flawed system.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam boasts of an all-star cast led by Suriya. Keerthy Suresh, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Senthil among others are also in the cast.

