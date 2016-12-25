Suriya’s 24 makes a cut in IMDb’s top 10 Indian movies of 2016

Actor Suriya’s sic-fi named among top Indian movies of 2016 on IMDb Actor Suriya’s sic-fi named among top Indian movies of 2016 on IMDb

Actor Suriya’s sic-fi movie, 24, has secured a position in the list of top Indian movies of 2016 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the world’s biggest film database site. The movies have been ranked from 1 to 10 based on the number of clicks the pages of these films attracted this year.

While Suriya’s film holds the eight position, another south Indian bilingual movie, Saala Khadoos has taken the ninth position in the list. The top five positions on the list are taken by Bollywood films: Pink, Airlift, Dear Zindagi, Udya Punjab and Kapoor and Sons in that order.

24 is Suriya’s only release in 2016. The film was released in May, mostly to positive reviews from the media. Suriya had played three different roles in the film, but his negative role called Athreya had received a lot appreciation from the critics and fans alike.

24 is the story of a watch that allows its owner to travel back and forth in time. However, the scientist who invented it has a twin brother, a megalomaniac, who changes the course of the story with his evil plans. The sci-fi film is written and directed by Vikram Kumar and has Samantha as the female lead, while Nithya Menen has an important role. Academy Award winner AR Rahman has scored music for the film, which was bankrolled by Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment.

The film,which is said to be made at a budget of Rs 70 crore, raked in more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. “#24TheMovie makes it into IMDb’s “Top 10 Indian Movies of 2016″ list. Sincere thanks for your never ending love and support ! @Suriya_offl,” the makers of 24 said via 2D Entertainment ‏Twitter handle.

#24TheMovie makes it into IMDb’s “Top 10 Indian Movies of 2016” list. Sincere thanks for your never ending love and support !@Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/Hjri5RkfC9 — 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) December 22, 2016

Meanwhile, Saala Khadoos is a Tamil-Hindi film directed by Sudha Kongara, who is also directing the film’s Telugu remake Guru with Venkatesh in the lead role.

