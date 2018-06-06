Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, says ‘we don’t want to interfere’

Rajinikanth’s Kaala is set to hit the big screen on June 7. Rajinikanth’s Kaala is set to hit the big screen on June 7.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday today refused to stay the release of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, which is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. In its order, the apex court said, “Everybody is anxiously waiting for the release of the movie. We don’t want to interfere with its release.”

Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday evening appealed to Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to provide necessary security at theatres that have opted to run the film in Karnataka. Kaala has been facing severe protests from pro-Kannada groups which led to a ban on the film in the state. The makers approached the Karnataka High Court which noted that nobody can force an exhibitor to screen or not screen the film. It also asked the makers to submit a list of theatres to the state, which is bound to provide security. Following the court directive, HD Kumaraswamy said that while the timing isn’t right, he would comply with the court order.

Meeting the press in Chennai, Rajini appealed to the Kannada groups and to the chief minister to ensure Kaala has a smooth release. “I don’t see what was wrong in what I had said. I had said that Karnataka should comply with the directives of the Supreme Court. It is not right to demand a ban for this. The responsibility of the Film Chamber is to ensure that there’s no problem for distributors. It is not right that the Karnataka Film Chamber had also supported the ban,” he said.

He further added that if the film doesn’t release in just one particular location, the issue gets a spotlight. “It wouldn’t show Karnataka in a good light if why the film is being not released gets focus,” he said.

He also requested Kumaraswamy for his support and ended his plea with a message in Kannada. “I understand HD Kumaraswamy’s situation. When the film is released around the world, the Karnataka ban would highlight the issue (Cauvery water dispute),” he said.

