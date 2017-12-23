Superstar Rajinikanth to meet fans next week

The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut. The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut.

Superstar Rajinikanth will resume meeting his fans in Chennai from December 26, which will continue until the eve of New Year. It is the continuation of his meet-and-greet programme, which he began earlier this year. The fans from around 20 districts will meet the superstar and click pictures with him. The organisers have announced that only the members of fan clubs in Tamil Nadu and those who have valid ID cards will be entitled to a picture with Rajinikanth.

The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut in Tamil Nadu, where the political situation is volatile since the passing of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to fill in the power vacuum in the state. While Kamal has made his intentions about contesting elections clear, Rajinikanth continues to keep his fans and the political world guessing.

In May, during a similar fan meet, Rajinikanth dropped a big hint on his political entry. He told his fans to be “prepared for the war” saying he will seek out them when the time is right. He made a few other explosive remarks during the course of the event, which suggested that his much-awaited political plunge is just a matter of time.

According to reports, during the upcoming fan meet, the Kaala star is expected to answer the question will-he-won’t-he. “There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering politics. He may do it or may not…only he knows…let no one speculate,” a senior functionary of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club told PTI.

