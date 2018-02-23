Superstar Rajinikanth currently has two films that are yet to hit the big screens. Kaala, his second film with Pa.Ranjith after Kabali, will hit the screens on April 27. Superstar Rajinikanth currently has two films that are yet to hit the big screens. Kaala, his second film with Pa.Ranjith after Kabali, will hit the screens on April 27.

It is official. After much speculation about Karthik Subburaj getting to helm the superstar in his next, the project has finally been announced officially. Superstar Rajinikanth’s next will be with the Jigarthanda, Iravi fame Karthik Subburaj. The project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Kickstarting the project, a tweet from the official handle of Sun Pictures said, “@SunTV is happy to announce #Superstar’s next colossal production with @SunPictures.”

An elated Karthik Subburaj also took to Twitter to share the news. “Really Can’t express my happiness in words… My most treasured dream come true moment… Thanks a lot Thalaivaaaaa… @superstarrajini & @sunpictures … !! (sic),” he wrote. Notably, Sun Pictures is also bankrolling Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ untitled project.

Superstar Rajinikanth currently has two films that are yet to hit the big screens. Kaala, his second film with Pa.Ranjith after Kabali, will hit the screens on April 27. The film boasts of a star ensemble cast consisting Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar among others. Kaala is being produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios. On the other hand, the release of the magnum opus 2.0 with Shankar has been pushed due to pending VFX work.

See tweets related to Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film to be helmed by Karthik Subburaj:

Really Can’t express my happiness in words… My most treasured dream come true moment… Thanks a lot Thalaivaaaaa… @superstarrajini & @sunpictures … 🙏🙏🙏 !! http://t.co/Wy5V5YNBQa — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 23, 2018

Rajini also made his foray into politics recently, kickstarting his organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram. While he has confirmed his political inclinations, the Superstar has been tight-lipped about his modus operandi. And with the announcement of a new film, his fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Rajini in his complete politician avatar.

