Superstar Rajinikanth meets fans in Chennai: Highlights from Day 1

The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut. The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday resumed meeting his fans in Chennai, which will continue until the eve of New Year. It is the continuation of his meet-and-greet programme, which he began earlier this year.

Fans from around 20 districts will meet the superstar and click pictures with him. The organisers have announced that only the members of fan clubs in Tamil Nadu and those who have valid ID cards will be entitled to a picture with Rajinikanth.

The timing of Rajinikanth meeting his fans in such large numbers have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut in Tamil Nadu, where the political situation is volatile since the passing of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Read all the highlights from Rajinikanth’s meeting with fans:

9:35 am: I know the difficulties in politics. Had I not known them, I would have taken the plunge long before. If you go to war, you should win. Not just strength, you also need a strategy to win the war. I will tell you all my decision on my political entry on December 31, says Rajinikanth.

9:25 am: I’m not sure whether who is more curious about my political entry, the people or the media. I’m not new to politics. I entered in 1996 itself, says Rajinikanth.

I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0WsH67ZLeS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

9:23 am: I was humbled when Jayalalithaa met me at my house, says Rajinikanth

9:20 am: Avoid reading bad news it’s not good for your mental health, says Rajinikanth

9:17 am: I received a lot of appreciation for my performance in Mullum Malarum. KB Balachander sent me a letter saying he was proud of introducing me. And Jayalalithaa had sent me a bouquet. All those credits go to J Mahendran, says Rajinikanth.

9:16 am: I am excited to meet my fans. I had planned meet with my fans in advance, says Rajinikanth

9:15 am: Kicking off the event, Rajinikanth, Mahendran, Kalaignanam and fans observed a minute of silence for those who perished in Cyclone Ockhi.

Veteran Dir #Mahendran , @superstarrajini and Veteran Screenplay/Dialogues Writer #Kalaignanam observing a Minute of Silence for those who perished in the recent #CycloneOckhi at #SuperstarFansMeetpic.twitter.com/li0XddWYUG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2017

9:05 am: Veteran director-actor Mahendran and veteran screenwriter Kalaignanam are also present at the fan meet.

Dir Mahendran sir and producer kalaignanam with @superstarrajini in fans meet at Raghavendra mandapam now pic.twitter.com/eEQvsI7LdJ — Nikkil (@onlynikil) December 26, 2017

9 am: Superstar Rajinikanth has arrived at the event.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to fill in the power vacuum in the state. While Kamal has made his intentions about contesting elections clear, Rajinikanth continues to keep his fans and the political world guessing.

In May, during a similar fan meet, Rajinikanth dropped a big hint on his political entry. He told his fans to be “prepared for the war” saying he will seek out them when the time is right. He made a few other explosive remarks during the course of the event, which suggested that his much-awaited political plunge is just a matter of time.

According to reports, during the upcoming fan meet, the Kaala star is expected to come clean about his political entry. “There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering politics. He may do it or may not…only he knows…let no one speculate,” a senior functionary of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club told PTI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App