Sunny Leone’s Veeramadevi goes on floors in Chennai

Sunny Leone kickstars her debut Tamil film. Sunny Leone kickstars her debut Tamil film.

Shooting for Veeramadevi which has Sunny Leone playing a warrior princess began on Wednesday in Chennai. A period drama, this would be Sunny’s debut project as a heroine in Tamil. The film is set to release in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

With extensive CG work, the film is said to be a big budget film. Veeramadevi is produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner banner and helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan. In preparation for the role, Sunny has trained in sword fighting and horse-riding for the war portions. The actress is also said to have given 150 days for the project. Actor Navdeep will be playing the villain in the film. The music will be composed by Amrish Ganesh who has earlier composed for Raghava Lawrence’s Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva.

“I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for a long time. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated the story. I have a special love towards south India. I have a lot of my fans here, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of woman I would love to play, it’s Veeramadevi. She is a very determined and an independent woman,” Sunny had said about her role earlier.

